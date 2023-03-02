Poland’s EU ambassador initiates int’l discussion on sanctions against Russia

On Thursday, the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Poland to the EU in Brussels initiated talks between ambassadors of Poland, the U.S., Canada, Japan, and South Korea, and Ukraine. The talks focused on sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine.

“Polish Ambassador Andrzej Sadoś held the meeting with the ambassadors of the U.S. – Mark Gitenstein, Canada – Ailish Campbell, Japan – Yasushi Masaki, South Korea – Yoon Soong and Ukraine – Vsevolod Chentsov as well as EU’s Permanent Representatives of Estonia, Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania,” reads the official statement from Poland’s representation in EU.

The ambassadors discussed the the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia which formally entered into force last Saturday. It includes bans on the export of critical technologies and industrial materials to Russia, as well as restrictions on Kremlin-linked media and Russian banks.

The new set of sanctions is designedto block exporting electronics, specialist vehicles, machine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines, as well as goods related to the construction sector that may be destined for the Russian military, such as antennas or cranes.

The list of sanctioned products which may contribute to the technological improvement of the Russian defense and security sector will include additional new electronic components that are used in Russian battlefield weapon systems such as drones, missiles, and helicopters. The sanctions also cover electronic chips and thermal imaging cameras.