US sees important role for Poland in new security architecture

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

President Joe Biden presented a new concept for the security architecture of Central Europe in which Poland plays a leading role, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PIS) party has said.

The US president paid a visit to Poland on February 21 and 22.

“He (the US president – PAP) brought with him very interesting concepts but he did not present them in his addresses, which is absolutely understandable, but during the talks he held,” Jarosław Kaczyński said in an interview with a Polish public television and radio programme on Thursday evening.

“Of course, I cannot say more about these plans but they seem very coherent to me; they speak about a really good prospect of a new security architecture for our part of the world, in this part of Europe, and about a very significant role for Poland,” the PiS leader continued.

According to Kaczyński, Poland should continue to build up its armed forces, in order for it to play this role, and to strengthen its position.

Referring to the recent contracts for weapons signed by Poland, Kaczyński said that their main goal was deterrence.

“On the one hand, we want to deter any attack on us, but if such an attack happens, we want to be able to defend ourselves effectively,” the PiS leader said.