Eastern Express 02.03

Tensions between Russia and Moldova have escalated in recent months, with possible Russian aggression on the horizon. Two scenarios are being considered: direct aggression from the Black Sea or from Transnistria, or a hybrid option involving the overthrow of the Moldovan government through demonstrations aided by Russian saboteurs. TVP World prepared a report and invited Ioana Constantin-Bercean from the University of Bucharest’s Institute of Political Science and International Relations to shed more light on the issue