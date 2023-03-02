Annexing of Crimea was the start of war against Ukraine: Moldovan Parliament

Moldova’s Parliament recognized on Thursday that Russia started a war with Ukraine with the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and has since continued its aggression against Ukraine. A slight parliamentary majority – 55 out of 101 deputies – supported the declaration.

Kremlin stands behind protests in Chișinău: Moldovan PM

Criminal groups are behind the anti-government protests regularly organized in Chișinău since autumn, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said in…

see more

The Parliament recognized that Russia is waging an illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine. Moldovan deputies also called for the creation of an international tribunal to prosecute those responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine. The Moldovan authorities also declared that they intend to continue providing aid to war refugees from Ukraine.

Tensions have been rising between Russia and Moldova, which borders Ukraine, since the start of full-scale Russian aggression in February 2022. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has strong pro-European views and focuses on rapprochement with Romania and other partners in the European Union. Chisinau accuses Moscow of trying to overthrow the Moldovan government, claiming that the regularly erupting anti-government protests are inspired by the Russian secret services.

Moldova faces protests

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean claims that the series of recent protests in the country’s capital city was inspired by Russian-supported provocateurs and criminal groups.

“Criminal groups are behind the anti-government protests that have been organized regularly since autumn in Chișinău. The organizers of the demonstrations receive payments from the Kremlin,” said Recean in an interview with Romanian TV.

He claims that the protests paralyzing Chișinău are organized by the pro-Russian ȘOR party and there are no genuine demonstrations taking part, but rather members of criminal groups “allied with Moscow’s interests”.

Recean added that his Moldovan security forces “have the situation under control” and will stop any attempts at destabilization.

He considers actions taken by pro-Russian groups as part of the hybrid warfare but he assured that there was no military threat from Russia.

“There is no reason to fear an armed attack. Russia does not have sufficient means to escalate (…) and is currently unable to reach Moldova,” Recean said.

He also rejected the possibility of a military threat to Moldova in separatist Transnistria.

Hybrid war

Meanwhile, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the defense forces in southern Ukraine, said that signs of a hybrid war are visible in Moldova but Ukraine is ready for a threat from Transnistria.

“Considering the internal situation in Moldova it is clear that signs of a hybrid war are now visible there: attempts to undermine the socio-political system, spreading propaganda narratives, and bringing in groups of agitators,” Humeniuk said.

She noted that such actions are considered very serious by the Moldovan government and steps are being taken to locate their sources. Ukrainian authorities were expecting such activities at some stage of the war and sealed the border with strongly pro-Russian Transnistria before the beginning of the war.

In December, the head of the Moldovan special forces, Alexandru Musteata, assessed that the risk of Russian forces entering the territory of his country persisted and this could happen as early as 2023. He added that it all depends on the situation at the front in Ukraine.