Ukraine clings to Bakhmut in war’s bloodiest battle

Ukrainian forces hung on to positions in the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut while mercenaries from Wagner Group claim to reach the center of the city. Residents flee in masses.

Bakhmut has been reduced to a blasted wasteland, with a few thousand of its 70,000 pre-war civilian population still inside as armies battle street by street. Russian troops, bolstered by hundreds of thousands of reservists called up last year and thousands of convicts recruited by the Wagner Group from prisons, have been advancing north and south of the city to cut it off.

Russia, which lost territory throughout the second half of 2022, says taking Bakhmut would be a step towards seizing the rest of the surrounding Donbas region. Ukrainian forces claim that the city has limited strategic value but it is exhausting Russia’s invasion force in what has become the bloodiest battle of the war.

“Sooner or later, we will probably have to leave Bakhmut. There is no sense in holding it at any cost. The aim was to inflict as many Russian losses as possible,” Ukrainian lawmaker Serhiy Rakhmanin said.

Residents flee the city

Near the front lines west of Bakhmut, in the Ukrainian-held town of Chasiv Yar, the thump of outgoing artillery fire could be heard. In nearby towns and villages, new trenches had been dug on the roadside 20-40 meters apart, an apparent sign that Ukrainian forces were strengthening defensive positions west of the city.

Residents trickled out of the area, carrying bags.

“We remained until the very last. We wanted to stay. But how can we? Our neighbor’s flat has now been destroyed. It is time to go,” said Svitalana.

The boss of Russia’s Wagner private army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, released a video of his men waving a Wagner banner and musical instruments atop a ruined multi-story building, which he said had been filmed near the center of Bakhmut.

Russia transfer equipment from Belarus

Meanwhile, the independent Belarusian media reported that Russian forces were moving military equipment and soldiers from Belarus to the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

According to the Belarusian Hajun channel, one military shipment headed for the Matveyev-Kurhan station in the Rostov region of Russia. From there it will be moved to the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic.

The second transport left on March 1 for the Nieklinovka station in the Rostov region and is likely to reach Donbas shortly after March 8.

In both trains, there are a total of 86 cars, with only two passenger cars. Others carry military equipment.