Macroeconomic policy should focus on inflation says RPP member

Poland’s macroeconomic policy should just focus on bringing down inflation so it hits the central bank’s target, a member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (RPP) told an economic forum in Warsaw.

Inflation in Poland came to 17.2 percent in January, well above the target rate of 2.5 percent, plus/minus 1 percentage point.

“What should happen, and happen as soon as possible, is a serious attempt at disinflationary policy,” said Ludwik Kotecki. “I’m not talking just about the monetary policy.”

“The whole macroeconomic policy… should focus on one priority, lowering inflation down to the target, or at least very close to the inflation target.”

But doing this, he warned, might be a “very difficult process and it may take several years”.