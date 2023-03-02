K2 tanks will be manufactured, serviced, and repaired in Poznań: Polish MoD

The K2 tanks used by the Polish Army will be manufactured, serviced, and repaired at the military plant Wojskowe Zakłady Motoryzacyjne (WZM) in Poznań, announced Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mariusz Błaszczak. He visited the plant where he met with the management and employees.

Błaszczak emphasized that this is another good news for the Polish Army and the Polish defense industry.

“Here at WZM in Poznań state-of-the-art K2 tanks will be serviced, repaired, and produced. This is good news for the region as it will bring more new jobs and ensure keeping the jobs created earlier,” Błaszczak.

The Poznań plant will carry out joint production of the Polish version of K2 tanks (K2PL) and accompanying vehicles, as agreed by the Korean company Hyundai Rotem Company and Polish defense industry consortium Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa.

Błaszczak added that Poland does not forget about the war in Ukraine and still supports its neighbor by donating military equipment.

“However, it is important to continue providing weapons for our army. I am confident that we will soon share even more good news with the public,” he added.