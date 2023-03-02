U.S., Russian diplomats meet on G20 sidelines in New Delhi

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke for a short while on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi, a senior U.S. State Department official said. Blinken reportedly called on Russia to reverse its decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear treaty.

The U.S. official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said Blinken also requested the release of a detained U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who was accused of spying by the Kremlin. Russia hit back, accusing the West of turning work on the G20 agenda into a “farce” and said Western delegations wanted to shift responsibility for their economic failures onto Moscow.

“We must continue to call on Russia to end its war of aggression and withdraw from Ukraine for the sake of international peace and economic stability,” Blinken said in remarks released after his address at the closed-door meeting. “Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine,” Blinken said.

“Unfortunately, one G20 member prevents all the other 19 from focusing all their efforts on these issues the G20 was created for,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the meeting, according to the German delegation. “I ask you, Mr Lavrov, to return to full implementation of New START (nuclear arms treaty) and to resume dialogue with the U.S. Because, as China rightly pointed out in its 12-points-plan, the threat of nuclear weapons should be opposed,” she said.

Lavrov did not comment on the meeting during a news conference he held later on Thursday, but Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed Lavrov and Blinken spoke “on the move,” but did not hold negotiations or a meeting.

In late February, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the latest START treaty, after accusing the West – without providing evidence – of being directly involved in attempts to strike its strategic air bases.

G20 is an intergovernmental forum composed of most of the world’s largest economies – the EU and 19 other countries. Meetings are not regular and besides economical issues other ministry-level meetings are held addressing topics such as foreign politics, trade or employment.