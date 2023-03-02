Kremlin stands behind protests in Chișinău: Moldovan PM

Criminal groups are behind the anti-government protests regularly organized in Chișinău since autumn, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said in an interview with Romanian public television TVR. He added that the organizers of the demonstrations are paid by the Kremlin.

Recean, who arrived in Bucharest on Wednesday for his first foreign visit after his government was approved in February, indicated that the main organizers of the protests paralyzing Chișinău are the authorities of the pro-Russian Sor party.

“These are not genuine demonstrations, but protests inspired by criminal groups allied to Moscow’s interests,” he stressed.

Anti-government rallies organized by the pro-russian Shor party are taking place in Chisinau, Moldova.

The crowd, which was brought by buses, is trying to get to the government, but they are blocked by the police.

Apparently Kremlin does not leave the idea to seize Moldova. pic.twitter.com/uel5fZXRMv

— Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) February 28, 2023

No destabilization

He added that his country’s security forces “have the situation under control,” as do other state bodies that do not allow the situation in Moldova to destabilize.

“The authorities in our country have a firm hand (…) and will stop any attempts at destabilization,” Recean pointed out.

Another protest is held in the center of Chișinău by supporters of fugitive deputy Ilan Shor. The police blocked the main avenue of the capital. pic.twitter.com/x6IQR1B6hj

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 28, 2023

He further stated that pro-Russian centers conducting hybrid warfare activities are currently the biggest threat to Moldova’s independence.

Russia can’t hit Moldova

Recean assured that Moldova does not fear Russia will move in a military capacity against his country. “There is no reason to worry about an armed attack. This is because Russia does not have sufficient means for escalation (…) and is currently unable to reach Moldova,” he assessed.

He also dismissed the possibility of a military threat to Moldova in breakaway Transnistria. “The people living there support peace and security,” the PM concluded.