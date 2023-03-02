Poland’s unemployment rate at 2.8 pct in January – Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate went down to 2.8 percent in January 2023 from 2.9 percent in December 2022, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Thursday.

The number of unemployed edged down to 480,000 in January from 494,000 in December, Eurostat also said.

According to Eurostat, the unemployment rate in the eurozone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, remained unchanged from the previous month at 6.7 percent in January.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate went up to 5.5 percent in January 2023 from 5.2 percent in December 2022.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.