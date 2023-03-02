Russian spy caught by Ukrainian counter intelligence agency: SSU

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) stopped a man in Mykolaiv, who was posing as a tactical instructor. This allowed him to get closer to Ukrainian soldiers and gather information about army depots storing weapons and ammunition sent by allied countries. The individual was charged with treason.

SSU agents uncovered that one of the tactical instructors, training Ukrainian soldiers, is in fact a Russian spy. Said man contacted FSB and offered to betray his country and aid Russian military aggression in Ukraine by finding ammunition depots and providing that information to the Russian military.

“Under the guise of training Ukrainian defenders, he was collecting intelligence on the deployment of defense forces units in the southern region. First of all, the Russian secret services assigned him the task of locating foreign arms and ammunition depots. This information was needed by the occupiers to carry out targeted missile attacks on our state’s military facilities,” the SSU reported.

The individual in question was targeting army depots storing weapons and ammunition sent by allied countries. It is not confirmed if the spy had Russian heritage or simply was a traitor.

According to SSU, the man was using a specialized encoded communicator to contact his lead officer. During the search of his apartment, SSU agents secured correspondence with FSB as well as two automatic rifles, three hand guns and one shotgun.