More Leopard tanks for Ukraine in coming weeks says gov’t

Poland will deliver more Leopard tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks, the government spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Piotr Mueller said that Poland had already given Ukraine four Leopard tanks during the recent visit of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to Kyiv.

“The delivery of further Leopard tanks to Ukraine will take place within several weeks,” he added in a radio interview.

He pointed out that besides the Leopards, Poland would also give PT-91 machines to Ukraine.

On January 11, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said in Lviv that Poland would give the Ukrainian army a complete company of German-produced Leopard 2 tanks (14 machines).