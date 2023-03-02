Uncharted corridor discovered inside the Great Pyramid of Giza

Egyptian antiquities officials announced on Thursday the discovery of a hidden nine-meter-long corridor behind the main entrance of the Great Pyramid of Giza. According to the researchers, the newly uncovered corridor could lead to further findings.

The find was made under the Scan Pyramids project which, since 2015, has been using modern technology including scans and endoscopes to peer inside the pyramid, the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing.

The new paper that is scheduled to be published today in Nature Communications on the #GreatPyramid is titled: “Localisation and Shape Determination of a Hidden Corridor in the Great Pyramid of Giza Using Non-Destructive Testung” pic.twitter.com/q2TCAsCdYU

— Matt Sibson (@MattSibson) March 2, 2023

The unfinished corridor was likely built to relieve the weight of the pyramid on either the main entrance, seven meters below, or on another as yet undiscovered chamber or space, Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities said.

The new Great Pyramid corridor… Is it a dead end? 🤔 The mystery deepens pic.twitter.com/SmXH8IZrE1

— Matt Sibson (@MattSibson) March 2, 2023

Giza

The Great Pyramid was built as a monumental tomb around 2560 BC, during the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops.

Pyramids of Giza, 1962. pic.twitter.com/euOfKkRMzX

— Archaeology & Art (@archaeologyart) February 26, 2023

It stands at a height of 146 meters, the tallest structure built by humankind until the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1889.