Iran to investigate poison attacks on female students

Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered “mild poison” attacks over recent months, the health minister said in February, with some politicians suggesting they were likely targeted by religious extremists opposed to girls’ education.



“We have assigned a special committee to investigate this matter and this committee is composed of the best toxicologist and university professors,” Iran’s Health Minister, Bahram Eynollahi, said on Thursday.

The poison attacks at more than 30 schools in at least four cities started in November in Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim holy city of Qom, prompting some parents to take their children out of school, state media reported.

On March 1, the United States urged Iran to investigate reported poison attacks on girls in different schools over recent months, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

Turbulent time

Recently Iran has been going through a turbulent time as it was swept by country-wide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman who was being held in custody by the country’s morality police, in September 2022.

Rights groups say that over 500 have been killed in the crackdown, including 70 minors. Added to that, at least four people have been hanged according to the Iranian judiciary.

Protests have slowed considerably since the executions began taking place.

Recently the Council of the European Union imposed new sanctions on Iranian officials and entities for their role in the violent crackdown against public protests in the Islamic republic.