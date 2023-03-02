Death toll of train crash in Greece rises to 46

The death toll of the train collision that occurred near the city of Larissa on Tuesday night has risen to 46, Greek media reported on Thursday.

Local media reported about 350 people were traveling on the passenger train, which departed Athens around 7.30 pm local time. The fire brigade said it was informed of the accident shortly before midnight on Tuesday. The cargo train had been traveling from Thessaloniki to Larissa.

According to PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, all points to human error. Few hours after the crash, the Greek police arrested one of the station workers suspected of negligence which led to this catastrophe. A 59 year-old individual claims that collison was a result of technical failure.

As a result of the accident, Greece’s transport minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned from his office.

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki expressed his condolences on Twitter to PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The wreck triggered sadness and anger across Greece, where the government has declared three days of national mourning.

Protesters hurled rocks at train company offices in Athens in the evening, before being dispersed by volleys of tear gas fired by riot police. Protests also broke out in Thessaloniki.

And on Thursday, trains were brought to a halt in a day of strike against what unions said was successive governments’ refusal to hear repeated demands to improve safety standards.

Greece’s aging railway system is in need of modernization, with many trains traveling on single tracks and signaling and automatic control systems still to be installed in many areas.

Greece sold railway operator TRAINOSE to Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane in 2017 as part of its international bailout program, expecting hundreds of millions of euros to be invested in rail infrastructure in the coming years.