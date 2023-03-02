Ukrainian army repels 170 assaults on the eastern front: General Staff

Russian army concentrates attacks towards five directions in east Ukraine. In the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, the Ukrainian army repelled 170 assaults, the General Staff of Ukrainian Army has announced.

The Ukrainian military repelled over 170 Russian attacks in five areas over the past 24 hours in northeastern and eastern Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 2.

On Thursday morning, the General Staff of Ukrainian Army reported that the main attack of Russian forces targeted Kupiansk, Lymanske, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk.

On the north section of the front Russian army conducted assaults near Kreminna and Bilohorivka villages in Lugansk region and Spirne in Donetsk region.

Near Bakhmut Russia continues the assault on the city in Donetsk region. Ukrainian troops hold positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dobovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske and in the city of Bakhmut.

On the south section of the front, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk regions were taken in the crosshair. Settlements of Kamianka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Nevelske and Marinka were assaulted by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, 58 artillery strikes, 14 missile attacks, 21 airstrikes and two drone assaults were carried out on civilian targets in Kharkiv, Poltava and Donetsk Oblasts.

Russia continues artillery shelling along all of the front line and in regions bordering with Russia – Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast, the UA General Staff reported.

On the other hand, in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Russian troops are on defense, resorting to shelling the Ukrainian towns there.

“In some sections, the enemy is trying to create the conditions for counterattack,” the UA headquarters said.

The Ukrainian air force carried out 16 attacks on Russian troops and equipment within the last 24 hours. A number of Russian drones have been shot down. Rocket forces and artillery hit an area where the invaders’ troops are concentrated, two ammunition depots and three other important facilities