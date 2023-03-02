Power being restored after more than half of Argentina suffered blackouts

Argentina’s power is being restored to Argentinian households after the country suffered from crippling blackouts on Wednesday afternoon due to a fire. Argentina endures a major heat wave that has increased the demand for energy.

Power coming back

Several hours after the blackout began, the BBC reported that the power had been restored in most of the country.

The blackout

Parts of the capital Buenos Aires, and the central regions of Santa Fe, Neuquen, Cordoba, and Mendoza, have experienced blackouts, according to a statement from the Energy secretariat.

In #Argentina, 20 million people were left without electricity due to a major fire that led to the shutdown of the Atucha I nuclear power plant. pic.twitter.com/aoFi8GbrCh

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 2, 2023

The failure put 10,000 megawatts offline, an anonymous source at an energy company told Reuters. A source added that the supply was slowly resuming.

Massive blackout affects much of Argentina. pic.twitter.com/eLxq5VqeWi

— Lara28 ✨💫⚡️✨🌟☀️👒 (@Lara28742634061) March 1, 2023

The fire also downed crucial power lines and forced a nuclear power station to be taken offline.

The country’s economy ministry has requested an investigation into how the fire was started.

Several blackouts have occurred in the country since January amid high electricity demand.