More than half of Argentina left without power due to heat wave

More than half of Argentina was left without power on Wednesday afternoon after blackouts in the national grid due to a fire, officials said, as the country endures a major heat wave that has increased demand for energy.

Parts of the capital Buenos Aires, and the central regions of Santa Fe, Neuquen, Cordoba, and Mendoza, have experienced blackouts, according to a statement from the Energy secretariat.

In #Argentina, 20 million people were left without electricity due to a major fire that led to the shutdown of the Atucha I nuclear power plant.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 2, 2023

The failure put 10,000 megawatts offline, an anonymous source at an energy company told Reuters. A source added that the supply was slowly resuming.

Massive blackout affects much of Argentina.

— Lara28 ✨💫⚡️✨🌟☀️👒 (@Lara28742634061) March 1, 2023

The country’s economy ministry has requested an investigation into how the fire was started.

Several blackouts have occurred in the country since January amid high electricity demand.