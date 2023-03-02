Polish Television holds National Culture Festival award gala

The 3rd National Culture Festival “Memory and Identity” organized by the Polish public television broadcaster TVP came to a close on Wednesday evening, on the National Day of Remembrance of the Indomitable Soldiers.

During an award gala, the best television creators were awarded Platinum and Golden Gorget statuettes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Piotr Gliński spoke at the gala giving a speech about the essence of public media. He said that public media have a duty – to serve the national community.

The deputy prime minister pointed out that “memory creates identity, and it gives individuals and communities a sense of life, but also equips them with a certain potential for power, for resilience to crises, for creativity, which is needed to solve the most diverse problems and to create reality.”

TVP’s President Mateusz Matyszkowicz thanked all the employees, the entire TVP team, and other public media entities in Poland. “Thanks to them, many initiatives are created here. Many series, programs, and films are co-financed by national institutions,” he stressed.

National Culture Festival “Memory and Identity”

During the 3rd National Culture Festival “Memory and Identity” 11 awards were given. The main prize, the Platinum Gorget, was awarded to the movie “Filip”. On behalf of the movie director, Matthew Tyrmand, son of Leopold Tyrmand, author of the book on which the script of the winning film was based, received the award.

The main premise of the National Culture Festival “Memory and Identity” is to disseminate identity-themed content, commemorating Polish history and achievements. The festival was created through the initiative of Polish Television, and in accordance with the public broadcaster’s mission, it aims to support native artists and their work.