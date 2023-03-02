Death toll of train crash in Greece rises to 43

The death toll of the train collision that occurred near the city of Larissa on Tuesday night has risen to 43, Greek media reported on Thursday.

Local media reported about 350 people were traveling on the passenger train, which departed Athens around 7.30 pm local time. The fire brigade said it was informed of the accident shortly before midnight on Tuesday. The cargo train had been traveling from Thessaloniki to Larissa.

According to PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, all points to human error. Few hours after the crash, the Greek police arrested one of the station workers suspected of negligence which led to this catastrophe. A 59 year-old individual claims that collison was a result of technical failure.

As a result of the accident, Greece’s transport minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned from his office.

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki expressed his condolences on Twitter to PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece’s aging railway system is in need of modernization, with many trains traveling on single tracks and signaling and automatic control systems still to be installed in many areas.

Greece sold railway operator TRAINOSE to Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane in 2017 as part of its international bailout program, expecting hundreds of millions of euros to be invested in rail infrastructure in the coming years.