Polish First Lady meets her U.S. counterpart in Washington

Agata Kornhauser-Duda, First Lady of Poland, met with her U.S. counterpart Jill Biden at the White House on Thursday. The conversation focused, among other things, on helping refugees from Ukraine.



"I was so proud when the people of Poland welcomed Joe to Warsaw last week, and today, I had the chance to return the kindness to First Lady Kornhauser-Duda at the White House," Jill Biden wrote on Twitter.

I was so proud when the people of Poland welcomed Joe to Warsaw last week, and today, I had the chance to return the kindness to First Lady Kornhauser-Duda at the White House.

Together, we continue to be united in our support for Ukrainian refugee families. pic.twitter.com/SHXoYT2C6g

— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 1, 2023

"Together, we continue our support for the families of Ukrainian refugees," she added.

Marek Magierowski, Polish ambassador to the U.S., tweeted that the first ladies had a “productive talk” about how to most effectively help Ukrainian children who have suffered the trauma of war.

Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda & @FLOTUS in a productive talk at @WhiteHouse, about how to most effectively help Ukrainian children traumatised by war. pic.twitter.com/JrnMJCE1iJ

— Marek Magierowski (@mmagierowski) March 1, 2023

During her visit to Washington, Kornhauser-Duda also met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and took part in a discussion on the situation in Ukraine and Polish aid to the war-torn country by the Center for European Policy Analysis.

She also met with the Polish community, including students from Polish schools.