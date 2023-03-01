Poland’s Hurkacz to face Djoković in Dubai

A Wednesday victory (7:5, 6:1) in Dubai over Russian Pavel Kotov means that Hubert Hurkacz will now face Serb Novak Djoković in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Hurkacz, who ranked 11th in the ATP rankings, outstripped the Russian (138th racket in the world) in straight sets, and the second match ended in a convincing victory for the Pole with a score of 6:1. This was the first time the two players faced off against each other.

Now, Hurkacz will face Novak Djoković in the quarter-finals. The legendary Serb tennis player is 1st in the ATP ranking, a spot he has held for 378 consecutive weeks. Earlier this week he beat Stefi Graff’s previous record of 377 weeks on the top of the WTA ranking.

Hurkacz and Djoković will play against each other for the fifth time in their careers, but so far Djokovic has always been the victor.