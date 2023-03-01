World News 01.03

March 1 marks the day on which Poles commemorate those who put up armed resistance to Soviet dominance of their country; a head-on railway collision in Greece leaves several dozen dead; and a 28-year-old woman is set to become Japan’s youngest astronaut. This and much more are in Wednesday’s edition of World News.

After lengthy negotiations, the UK and EU came to an agreement on a new post-Brexit trade deal dubbed the Windsor Framework. To shed more light on the deal, TVP World invited Jock Mendoza, the Deputy Chairman of the British-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce.