U.S. House panel approves bill empowering Biden to ban TikTok

Wednesday saw the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee vote along party lines to equip President Joe Biden with the power to ban Chinese-owned TikTok, in what would be the most far-reaching U.S. restriction on any social media app.

The days of TikTok in the U.S. seem to be numbered. First, the ByteDance-owned app was branded a “national security threat”, U.S. lawmakers voted 24 to 16 on Wednesday to approve the measure to grant the administration new powers to ban it as well as other apps considered security risks. Over 100 million Americans use TikTok.

“TikTok is a national security threat … It is time to act,” said Representative Michael McCaul, the Republican chair of the committee who sponsored the bill. “Anyone with TikTok downloaded on their device has given the CCP [Communist Party of China] a backdoor to all their personal information. It’s a spy balloon into their phone.”

Biden officials agree TikTok is a threat – so why aren’t Democrats joining Republicans to ban it? pic.twitter.com/7XGcwK2CI6

— Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) March 1, 2023

Democrats did not endorse the bill, claiming it was rushed and required due diligence through debate and consultation with experts. While the bill is unspecific about how the ban would be enacted, it gives Biden the power to ban any transactions with TikTok. This, in turn, could make it impossible for anyone in the United States to access or download the app on their phones.

But the bill’s area of effect is much wider-ranging. The law would also necessitate a ban on any entity that “may” transfer sensitive personal data to an entity subject to the influence of China.

Balloons and apps of espionage

TikTok garnered much of U.S. lawmakers’ attention amidst a season of Chinese spy balloons being taken down by the U.S. Air Force. Fears are that the Chinese government could be sifting TikTok user data for valuable information, which in turn could jeopardize Western security interests.

Thirty days is how much the White House has given government agencies to make sure that TikTok is not on any federal devices and systems. Over 30 U.S. states, Canada, and European Union policy institutions have also banned TikTok from being loaded onto state-owned devices.

But the latest measure still hangs in the balance with significant hurdles on its way to becoming law. The bill would need to be passed by the full House and Democrats-controlled U.S. Senate prior to being forwarded to Biden.

“A U.S. ban on TikTok is a ban on the export of American culture and values to the billion people who use our service worldwide,” a TikTok spokeswoman commented on the vote.

TikTok said it has spent more than USD 1.5 billion on rigorous data security efforts and rejects spying allegations. The Chinese company has been in over two-year-long negotiations on data security requirements.

The Biden administration did not specify whether it was in favor of moving ahead with the bill or not, saying only that it has previously raised concerns about apps like TikTok.

“We’ll continue to look at other actions that we can take, and include — that includes how to work with Congress on this issue further,” said White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton.