Polish activist convicted in Belarus appeals against verdict

Artur Reszko/PAP

Andrzej Poczobut, a journalist and activist of the Polish minority in Belarus, convicted in early February for ‘inciting national hatred and rehabilitating Nazism’ has appealed against his eight-year prison sentence.

The news was broken on Wednesday by Radio Svoboda, the name of US broadcaster Radio Free Europe in Belarus, citing Poczobut’s family, who also said he had asked them in a letter to thank as many people as possible for remembering him.

Poczobut also said in the letter that he had been held in solitary confinement for a week. He is currently being held under arrest in the western city of Grodno, where he is expected to remain until his appeal is heard by the country’s Supreme Court.

A well-known journalist in Belarus and a long-time correspondent for Poland’s Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper, 49-year-old Poczobut was also an activist for the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), a Polish minority organisation that has been delegalised by the Belarusian authorities.

Poczobut is internationally recognised as a political prisoner and Poland and other countries have repeatedly appealed for his release. His sentencing has led to a diplomatic spat between Warsaw and Minsk with tit-for-tat expulsions and the imposition of border restrictions.