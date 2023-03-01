Western FMs to counter Russian propaganda at G20 meeting

The year-long Russian invasion of Ukraine took center stage on the eve of a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. According to Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, its success would be measured by what it could do to help end the conflict.

Russia said it would use the meeting to tell the world who, according to Moscow, was really responsible for the political and economic global crises that sprouted up as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

A statement issued by Russia’s embassy in Delhi predictably laid the blame at the feet of “U.S. and its allies”, so the countries that continue to provide Ukraine with the support necessary to stand up to Kremlin’s invasion.

Germany responded by saying it would counter Russian propaganda at the G20 meeting.

A German foreign ministry spokesperson said in Berlin that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock “will not allow Russia to take the stage and will firmly oppose Russian propaganda if necessary, as she has done in the past”.

Washington in turn said it was important that the G20 countries continue to call out Russia.

“I think from our perspective it’s important that the G20 continue to call out Russia on its war of aggression,” a senior official of the U.S. State Department official told reporters aboard Secretary Blinken’s plane from Tashkent to Delhi.

Blinken himself said he had no plans to meet either Sergei Lavrov or Qin Gang, his Russian and Chinese counterparts.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said London would seek to work with New Delhi to make the meeting successful. He will meet Qin on the sidelines, but not Lavrov.

“Our position is that Russia’s behavior has made direct interactions with them at ministerial level inappropriate,” Cleverly told Reuters.

G20 divided over Russian aggression

The Thursday meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi will be attended by 40 delegations. Among them will be the representatives of the G20 group, which includes the wealthy G7 nations as well as the EU represented as a bloc, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, among other nations.

The New Delhi meeting comes days after a meeting of finance chiefs of G20 countries in Bengaluru that was also overshadowed by the Ukraine conflict.

Delegates at the Bengaluru meeting wrangled over condemning Russia for the war, failed to reach a consensus on a joint statement, and settled instead for a summary document.

“This war has to be condemned,” Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told reporters. “I hope, I am sure that India’s diplomatic capacity will be used in order to make Russia understand that this war has to finish.”

An EU source separately said the EU delegation would not support a joint statement at the G20 meeting if it did not include condemnation of the war.

The comments came hours after Russia said it considered the G20 a prestigious forum “where balanced consensus decisions should be made in the interests of all humankind”.

Competing interests

India plays the host of the meeting and is chairing G20 this year.

The country continues to buy Russian oil, which has been a “constant source of discussion” between the U.S. and India. The Department of State official said the U.S. will continue to raise the matter, but India is buying oil at or below the price cap, which was helping to stabilize oil markets and deny Russia revenues, the official said.

India has declined to blame Russia for the war benefiting from the ability to sharply boost its purchases of Russian oil, and in the meantime advocating for a diplomatic solution

India said the war in Ukraine would be an important point of discussion but “questions relating to food, energy and fertilizer security, the impact that the conflict has on these economic challenges that we face” would also receive “due focus”.

The meeting is also being watched for how tensions between Washington and Beijing play out, including over Ukraine and the U.S. shooting down last month of what it said was a Chinese spy balloon that had drifted over North America.

State Department officials said the U.S. would continue to talk to other countries about the information it has that China is considering giving lethal aid to Russia, but do not expect this to be discussed in the G20 forum.