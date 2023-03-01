Ukrainian forces hold Bakhmut, but strategic pull-back is on the table

The brutal, months-long battle for Bakhmut has lasted for several months now. An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces could “strategically pull back” if needed. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian military had however told the CNN media outlet that the decision on whether or not to do so is yet to be made.

“Russia is trying to encircle it [Bakhmut] right now and they’re using their best Wagner troops, apparently, the most well-trained and the most experienced to do that,” economic adviser to Ukraine’s President, Aleksander Rodnyansky said.

“Our military is obviously going to weigh all of the options. So far, they’ve held the city, but, if need be, they will strategically pull back – because we’re not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing,” he told CNN.

Questioned about the timeline, Rodnyansky said it was up to the military to decide if a withdrawal was needed, but he added that the region west of Bakhmut has been fortified.

This means that after sacrificing thousands of troops to take what was once an important transport junction, the Russians would finally manage to hoist their flag over the ruined town, but not make a break in the Ukrainian lines.

“If we were to pull back, that wouldn’t necessarily mean that the Russians would be able to advance very quickly, afterward,” Rodnyansky said.

“Make no mistake, our counter-offensives will be around the corner soon,” he added.

“The most difficult situation, still, is in Bakhmut and the battles that are essential for the defense of the city,” President Zelenskyy himself said in his nightly video address on Tuesday. He has, however, also added that the Ukrainian forces were preparing to again actively contest the country’s territories remaining under Russian occupation.

Zelenskyy also added that according to the Ukrainian command’s data, Russia was suffering heavy losses around the eastern city.

“Russia is not counting people at all, continuously sending them to attack our positions. The intensity of the fighting is growing,” said Zelenskyy.

Similarly to the President’s adviser, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Ukrainian forces are ready to take the necessary steps in Bakhmut.

“If we see that the threat to our personnel and our operational situation is greater than the need to hold the territory, we do it [withdraw troops], but we do it in an organized manner, without panic,” said Cherevatyi.

“Only the command sees the extent to which there is such a need in this situation. And then the relevant decision is made at a meeting of the Staff,” he said, adding “I can say that there is no such decision now.”

Russian impotence

According to an interview given to Ukrainian Espreso television by Andrii Illyenko, an officer of the “Svoboda” battalion of the 4th National Guard of Ukraine Brigade fighting in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Russian forces are incapable of conducting large offensives in multiple directions.

He said that the invaders’ current offensive in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donbas is the limit of their capabilities.

According to Illyenko, “what has been going on for the past month, month-and-a-half, is objectively speaking the maximum they [Russians] are capable of.”

Furthermore, any attempts at offensive actions elsewhere would require the redeployment of large forces, which is impossible in the situation when NATO satellite systems are gathering intelligence that is passed to Kyiv. There is no chance for the Russians to attack anywhere else in a way that would catch the Ukrainians unprepared.

Ukrainian drones infiltrate Russian airspace

It is not just the Russians’ offensive capabilities that are falling behind.

As Bohdan Dolintse, PhD at Ukraine’s National Aviation University told the Prague-based independent Russian television Nastoyashcheye Vremia, modern Ukrainian drones can infiltrate Russian airspace unobstructed, because Russian air defenses, which are based on Soviet technologies, are incapable of neutralizing them.

There are more than ten manufacturers of various kinds of drones in Ukraine, with ranges between 500 and 1,500 kilometers. Manufactured with composite materials, they are practically invisible to the enemy’s air defense, Dolintse said.

He explains that there are several factors contributing to that, other than the materials used to construct them. If the drones are relatively small and travel at specific altitudes, air defenses based on Soviet technologies cannot detect them. They are also covered in a special paint that makes them harder to detect.

In such a situation, “scrambling the signal, in order to decrease the accuracy of the drone,” said Dolintse.

“Of course, this can lead to such a blinded drone uncontrollably falling to the ground in various, hard-to-predict places,” admitted the Ukrainian expert.

He predicts that the technical capabilities of the drones will continue to grow “every week and every month”. According to Dolintse, the greatest limitation UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] face, is topography, specifically mountainous terrain.

“We can already say that in some time drones will likely be able to reach any place within [the European part of] Russia, as far as the Urals,” said Dolintse.

Recent days saw a slew of reports about UAVs spotted in different parts of Russia, both those that neighbor Ukraine, such as the Belgorod and Bryansk Regions, as well as the more remote areas in Krasnodar Krai and Adygea.

The most serious incident occurred in Krasnodar Krai, where two drones crashed soon before reaching the likely target of their mission, an oil refinery in Tuapse.

A drone also crashed near the town of Kolomna on Tuesday. This was the closest the drones came to Moscow, the crash site is located some 100 kilometers from the Russian capital.