PM expresses sympathy to Greece after railway disaster

ACHILLEAS CHIRAS/ANA-MPA/PAP/EPA

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, has expressed his condolences to the victims of Tuesday’s train crash in southern Greece.

At least 36 people were killed and 85 injured when a passenger train with 350 people on board crashed into a freight train shortly before midnight on Tuesday near the town of Larissa.

“There has been a tragic collision of a passenger and freight train in Greece. I extend by deepest condolences to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and all who have lost their kin,” Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.

According to the authorities, 25 of the survivors were severely injured.

Greek media wrote that the collision is the worst railway disaster ever to occur in Greece.