Spanish police catch one of Europol’s most wanted fugitives

Spanish police arrested one of Europol’s most wanted fugitives in Murcia, southeastern Spain, for which Dutch authorities were offering a reward of EUR 10,000, they said on Wednesday.

Video released by police showed Spanish officers taking away the fugitive wanted by the Netherlands in handcuffs as part of the police operation, framed on the European Network of Fugitive Search Teams (ENFAST).

The fugitive had escaped from prison in the Netherlands where he was serving a prison sentence of five years and six months in a psychiatric hospital for two robberies with firearms. In one of the robberies he and his accomplices had used such a degree of violence that one of the victims, a shopkeeper, had died as a result of the attack.

Last June he and another inmate convicted of the same crimes managed to escape from the psychiatric hospital by making a hole in the walls, police said in a statement.

Spanish police arrested him in one of the shopping malls the man on the run frequented.

Police statement did not name the fugitive.