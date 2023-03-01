Cursed soldiers victorious today says PM

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The “Cursed Soldiers” of Poland’s anti-communist resistance are now totally victorious and their struggle has made them immortal, Poland’s prime minister has said.

Mateusz Morawiecki was speaking at a ceremony in Warsaw to mark Cursed Soldiers Remembrance Day.

The Cursed Soldiers waged a clandestine armed struggle against Poland’s communist state well into the 1950s.

Morawiecki said that Poland’s communist regime had tried to erase the history of the Cursed Soldiers from national memory, and claimed that this also applied to some political circles in post-communist Poland.

“Collective amnesia is the core of manipulation… and that’s what guided the communists and some circles in the 3rd Republic… (the Cursed Soldiers – PAP) were to be wiped from the pages of history,” Morawiecki said.

“A free and independent Poland cannot forget about those who laid down their lives for it. The memory and the truth about the Cursed Soldiers cannot be allowed to perish. Today, it is they who are the complete victors, their life testimony and their struggle has given them true immortality,” he added.