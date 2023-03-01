Ukrainian refugees to contribute to accommodation costs

Ukrainian refugees housed in collective accommodation in Poland will have to contribute to their living costs from Wednesday, if their residence in Poland extends over 120 days.

Under new refugee assistance laws, refugees residing in Poland for more than 120 days will cover 50 percent of their subsistence, and from May those whose stay has exceeded 180 days will have to cover 75 percent.

Exempt from the regulations will be members of especially vulnerable groups such as handicapped persons and their wards, children, elderly persons, pregnant women, persons with children under one year old and with three or more children in their charge, and persons whose situation makes it impossible for them to participate in their living costs.

Around 80,000 Ukrainian refugees currently live in collective accommodation in Poland.