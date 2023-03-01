Bola Tinubu elected new President of Nigeria

Nigeria’s electoral commission said on Wednesday that ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu won last week’s presidential election. However, the country might experience some social unrest as the top opposition parties rejected the result as fraudulent.

Nigeria’s new president-elect defended the integrity of the national election and called on citizens to unite around him after a bitter dispute over results.

“I am very happy I have been elected the president of the federal republic of Nigeria,” Tinubu said to cheers in Abuja. “This is a serious mandate. I hereby accept it,” he added.

Bola Tinubu has arrived at the APC PCC for his acceptance speech as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/mFGKJudJrc

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 1, 2023

Tinubu now faces a long list of national problems, including Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, armed attacks, killings and kidnappings, conflict between livestock herders and farmers, cash, fuel and power shortages, and deeply entrenched corruption.

Final results

A total of 18 candidates were running in the Nigerian presidential elections but only three were seen as having a realistic chance. Those were Bola Tinubu from the governing All Progressives Congress party (APC), Atiku Abubakar from the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi from the Labour Party (LP).

Results from 176,846 polling stations were counted manually and were then to be relayed electronically to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja, for posting on its website.

According to the final tallies from all 36 Nigerian states, Tinubu garnered approximately 36.6 percent, or 8.79 million, of valid votes counted from the weekend election, INEC reported.

Atiku trailed behind with 29.1 percent, 6.98 million valid votes, while Obi received 25.4 percent or about 6.1 million votes.

To win the presidential election, a candidate needed a simple majority, and have at least a quarter of the votes cast in at least two-thirds of the 36 states and Abuja, which Tinubu did.

Fraudulent results

INEC had promised to upload results from each polling unit to its website in real time but most units were unable to do so immediately, undermining trust in the process.

Thousands of results have still to be uploaded.

Because of these failings, the main opposition parties of Atiku and Obi have rejected the results as fraudulent.