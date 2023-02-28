Denmark: Woman gets 4 years behind bars for aiding Islamic State in Syria

Four years is how long a Danish-Bosnian woman will spend in prison for aiding Islamic State militants, a Danish district court ruled on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old was also stripped of her Danish citizenship.

The story of Elmina Aljic began in February 2015, when she traveled to Syria with her husband and their children. There she worked as a housewife in the Islamic State stronghold Raqqa.

Aljic confessed that she did aid the militant group by working as a housewife, her lawyer said, adding that she has yet to decide whether to appeal the sentence..

The woman was evacuated from a Syrian detention camp in 2021 when a total of three women and 14 children were brought back from Syria to Denmark. Upon their arrival, the women were arrested and charged with aiding a terrorist organization and illegally traveling to a conflict zone.

In 2022, one of the three was sentenced to three years behind bars.

Meanwhile in the U.K…

Earlier in February, Shamima Begum, a British-born woman who had entered Syria to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) at the age of 15, lost her legal battle with the British government and had her British citizenship revoked. The defendant tried to make a case saying that she, together with two other teenage girls who had joined ISIL/ISIS, had been victims of the Islamist militant organization’s propaganda. But a British court dismissed the argument on February 11.

ISIS’s treatment of women has been greatly influenced by a radical and twisted reading of Islam’s holy book of the Quran and the Sunnah. The better fate featured them as housewives following in their ISIS husbands’ footsteps. But the plight of other women, such as the monotheistic Yazidis, was much more brutal. It is now a widely accepted truth that women who would resist ISIS oppression, especially Yazidis, would be subject to sexual abuse, slavery, and abuse.