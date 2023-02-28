Poland’s opposition declares Senate Pact for 2023 general elections

Marcin Kierwiński (L), PO's secretary general, told a conference in the Senate that "the pact obliges all opposition parties and local government circles to put forward one candidate in each Senate district".

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland’s opposition parties and local government representatives on Tuesday signed a joint declaration on the revival of the Senate pact on non-rivalry in next year’s elections to the upper house.

The first Senate pact was concluded in 2019 by the main opposition groups – Civic Platform (PO), Polish People’s Party (PSL) and the Left. It obliged opposition parties not to propose rivalling candidates in the then elections to the upper house of the Polish parliament. Although it was not strictly observed everywhere it allowed the opposition to win the Senate elections, despite the Law and Justice party (PiS) winning the elections to the Sejm, lower house.

Commenting on the Tuesday declaration, Donald Tusk, PO leader, said that “Perhaps the future democratic form of the Senate is being decided.”

“I deeply believe that the Senate pact will bear fruit,” he added.