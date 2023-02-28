Iran fires missiles during military defense drills

Iranian state media released footage of missiles fired during a military defense drill on Tuesday.



“In completely real conditions, in areas that the enemies can covet… this exercise is being conducted,” said Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, referring to the drill with the Iranian Air Force and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

A top Revolutionary Guards commander said on Friday that Iran had developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km (1,025 miles), a move likely to raise Western concerns after Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.

Iran has expanded its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles, in defiance of opposition from the United States and expressions of concern by European countries. Tehran says the program is purely defensive and of a deterrent nature.