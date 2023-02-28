Poland extends high alert over terror and cybersecurity threats

Albert Zawada/PAP

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has signed a decree prolonging the security alerts BRAVO and CHARLIE-CRP until May 31, 2023, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The BRAVO alert is the second highest of four security level alerts, and may be introduced when there is an increased threat of a terrorist incident or when an attack is anticipated but the target has not been identified. It also covers Polish energy infrastructure located outside the country.

The BRAVO alert was first introduced in the Lubelskie and Podkarpackie provinces last March, and was extended to the entire country in April. Last October, it was expanded to cover energy infrastructure outside Poland’s borders, such as the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline.

The CHARLIE-CRP alert, the third highest of four security level alerts, is introduced in the event of terrorist threats that concern public administration ICT systems or systems that are part of the critical infrastructure. It was introduced for the first time in history in February 2022.

The main purpose of the security alerts is to increase the vigilance of all the security services protecting Poland, especially in the light of hybrid attacks carried out by Russia and Belarus on Poland and other EU countries, and following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.