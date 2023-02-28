President is most trusted Polish politician shows poll

Paweł Supernak/PAP

President Andrzej Duda has taken the top spot in a confidence ranking among all politicians in Poland.

According to the CBOS survey, Duda is trusted by 56 percent of respondents and distrusted by 32 percent.

The president is followed by the defence minister and deputy prime minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, who is trusted by 42 percent and distrusted by 29 percent of respondents.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, and Rafal Trzaskowski, mayor of Warsaw and deputy leader of the main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), are both trusted by 41 percent of Poles.

Morawiecki did not inspire confidence among 46 percent of respondents, which compares with Trzaskowski’s 40 percent.

Donald Tusk, PO leader, is the most distrusted politician in the CBOS survey, with a 56 percent no-confidence rating. He is followed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), who is distrusted by 53 percent.

Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister, has not earned the trust of 52 percent of Poles.

CBOS carried out the survey on 982 people between February 6 and 19, 2023.