Drinking potato juice can be good for you and could even help fight cancer, say Poznań scientists

Carrying out laboratory research to check the juice’s effect on individual cells, Dr. Przemysław Kowalczewski and his team from the Poznań University of Life Sciences found that the compounds contained in the juice can have a beneficial effect on individual cells.

UM Poznań

Scientists from Poznań have found that digesting potato juice could help against intestine inflammation and even help fight cancer.

Although 95 percent of the juice consists of water, about half of the remaining 5 percent is highly nutritional protein.

Creating a series of ‘foods’ enriched with ingredients from potato juice, the products were then given to human volunteers.UM Poznań

Dr Kowalczewski said: “Currently we have pasta, crispbread, corn chips, cream soup, as well as pork pate and sausage.

Dr Kowalczewski said that after trying the products, the volunteers “had decreased levels of the protein CRP, which is a good indicator of inflammation. Which means our products actually work.”UM Poznań

“We have eliminated raw materials and added properly processed, concentrated and dried potato juice.

“For several weeks, volunteers received food prepared in this way.

The researchers also found that the potato juice food products can also have a cytotoxic effect on gastrointestinal cancer cell lines – meaning they can kill cancer cells and behave much more gently towards healthy intestinal cells.UM Poznań

“The compounds contained in it actually reduce the inflammation of the digestive system in people with inflammatory bowel disease.”

This means that their use in chemotherapy could reduce the burden and side effects of the treatment.

Dr Kowalczewski said: “Let’s remember that our bodies do not digest raw starch from potatoes. Therefore, after squeezing the juice, filter it well or wait for the starch to sink to the bottom of the glass. Then you can carefully pour the liquid from above it into another vessel – it will be drinkable. “UM Poznań

However, scientists suggest people do not start drinking potato juice in large quantities just yet.

The scientists say more research needs to be done “to learn more about the mechanism of action of these biologically active compounds, because it has not yet been fully explained.”UM Poznań

He added: “We need to learn more about the mechanism of action of these biologically active compounds, because it has not yet been fully explained.

“If we know exactly how they work, we will also be able to properly prepare and standardize our juice.”