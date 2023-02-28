Thousands of U.S. troops participate in military drills in Thailand

Thailand and the United States kicked off military exercises on Tuesday involving more than 7,000 personnel and forces from 30 countries, with the annual drills including a component focused on space exercises for the first time.

‘Cobra Gold’, launched in 1982, is one of the world’s longest-running multilateral military exercises and the biggest in Southeast Asia, serving as a key platform for Washington to shore up alliances in Asia at a time of increasing competition with China.

After the drills were scaled back during the pandemic, nearly 6,000 U.S. troops will take part this year, said Admiral John Aquilino, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, the highest number in a decade.

“We will conduct integrated ops across the land, sea, air, and cyberspace with our partners,” Aquilino told reporters.

The exercises, which will run until March 10, demonstrate how responding together would help “preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific, so that all nations can maintain peace, stability, and prosperity,” he said.

Tensions have increased in the region between the United States and China over Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and over self-ruled Taiwan.

This year, the drills will include a space exercise for the first time, with a focus on understanding the impact of aerial phenomena such as solar storms on military operations, communication, and satellites, a U.S. embassy statement said.

Military and civilian space agencies from Thailand, the United States, and Japan will take part, it said.

Cobra Gold involves 7,394 personnel in total this year from 30 countries, with the seven full participants also including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia.

China, India, and Australia are taking part in the humanitarian exercises.