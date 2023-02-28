James Bond novels censored, 007 no license to offend

Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels have been edited in order to lift out racial references according to the British outlet The Telegraph.

All of the author’s thrillers featuring 007 are set to be reissued in April to mark 70 years since Casino Royale, the first book in the series, was published.

Ian Fleming Publications Ltd, the company that owns the literary rights to the author’s work, commissioned a review by sensitive readers of the classic texts under its control.

The reissued texts will come with a disclaimer according to The Telegraph: “This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace.”

“A number of updates have been made in this edition while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set,” the disclaimer reads.

The updated versions of Ian Fleming’s books will now portray black people differently or they have been removed.

The word “n—–”, which Fleming used to refer to black people in his books, has been almost entirely deleted from the revised texts. For the most part, this has been replaced by “black person” or “black man”.

There are various racial terms used, which have been deemed unsuitable. For example Fleming’s portrayal of the Korean henchman Odd-job: “Goldfinger took the cat from under his arm and tossed it to the Korean who caught it eagerly – ‘I am tired of seeing this animal around. You may have it for dinner.’ The Korean’s eyes gleamed.”

Although references such as “blithering women” failing to do a “man’s work”, and homosexuality being a “stubborn disability” have remained.

Bond’s attitude towards women’s emancipation and homosexuality in other places has been cut. In Goldfinger, Fleming writes: “Bond came to the conclusion that Tilly Masterson was one of those girls whose hormones had got mixed up. He knew the type well and thought they and their male counterparts were a direct consequence of giving votes to women and ‘sex equality’.

The story continues: “As a result of fifty years of emancipation, feminine qualities were dying out or being transferred to the males. Pansies of both sexes were everywhere, not yet completely homosexual, but confused, not knowing what they were. The result was a herd of unhappy sexual misfits – barren and full of frustrations, the women wanting to dominate and the men to be nannied. He was sorry for them, but he had no time for them.”

The reasoning offered by the publishers that they are trying to avoid causing offense by rewriting the text is simply disingenuous. However, Bond stories are entrenched within our culture and potential buyers of the books are already aware of the nature of the fictional British spy.

Some commentators have noted the broader issue at play is the precedence that such a move sets. Pre-21st century literature is awash with non-politically correct works because the zeitgeist of previous eras was different to that which we have in the present day.

Some literary experts have highlighted that to whitewash non-contemporary literature, is to rewrite history. Culture is a more powerful (and popular) tool in influencing minds than history books. Censoring undesirable aspects of novels to be aligned with a modern frame of mind is to imply current norms have always existed.

A skeptical observer might also ponder the notion that causing such a furor over the rewriting of the texts may be very helpful in garnering publicity for the soon-to-be-released novels.