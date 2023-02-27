Poland’s Oleksy wins FIFA award for the most beautiful goal of the year

The representative of Poland in amp football, Marcin Oleksy, became the winner of the “FIFA Puskás Award” in the plebiscite of the International Football Federation (FIFA), presented to the scorer of the most beautiful goal of the year.

Oleksy is the first Pole ever to win this prestigious award. The results were announced during a gala in Paris.

“It was hard for me to even dream of such an award. And today I am standing in front of you,” admitted the touched sportsman during the gala in the Paris concert hall Salle Pleyel.

Oleksy was nominated for a goal for Warta Poznań in the PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa match against Stal Rzeszów, when he scored a spectacular scissor-kick goal.





For the title of the scorer of the most beautiful goal in 2022 in this category (The FIFA Puskas Award), he competed with the Brazilian Richarlison and the Frenchman Dimitri Payet.





The highlight of the ceremony in Paris, currently underway, will be the announcement of the winner in the category of the FIFA World Player of the Year. At the beginning of the gala, a tribute was paid to the famous Brazilian player Pele, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 82.



