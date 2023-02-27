A strong dollar against emerging markets has been the reality of the past year. Flight to safe havens is what happens when there is a war going on. Meanwhile, diamonds and nuclear fuel were not included in the latest sanctions package against Russia.
Business Arena 27.02
A strong dollar against emerging markets has been the reality of the past year. Flight to safe havens is what happens when there is a war going on. Meanwhile, diamonds and nuclear fuel were not included in the latest sanctions package against Russia.