Preparations have been underway in Tajikistan for several years for the transfer of power away from Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled the country since 1992, to his eldest son Rustam Emomali, currently mayor of the capital and speaker of the upper house of the Tajik parliament.
Eastern Express 27.02
Preparations have been underway in Tajikistan for several years for the transfer of power away from Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled the country since 1992, to his eldest son Rustam Emomali, currently mayor of the capital and speaker of the upper house of the Tajik parliament.