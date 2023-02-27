Russian propaganda spreads lies about Ukrainian mobilization: Polish official

Russian propaganda spreads lies that Polish employers must denounce Ukrainians of military age so that they are forcibly sent to the front, Stanisław Żaryn, the government plenipotentiary for the security of the information domain security of the Republic of Poland, informed on social media.

Stanisław Żaryn wrote on Twitter on Monday that Russia has been continuing its disinformation operation against Poland and other allies of Ukraine. The Kremlin is spreading lies about alleged forced mobilizations of Ukrainians.

Russia continues its disinformation operation against Poland and other allies of Ukraine. The Kremlin is spreading lies about alleged forced mobilizations of Ukrainians in more European countries.

The minister pointed out that further “revelations” in this matter were “revealed by politician Sergei Cekov, claiming that Polish employers are forced to denounce Ukrainians who have fled the mobilization, and everything is done on behalf of the Polish authorities.”





“Cekov argues that there is an ongoing forced repatriation of Ukrainians in Poland to send them to the front. Similar theses are being propagated by retired military Lt. Col. A. Marochko, who justifies the alleged mobilization of UA citizens by “Ukrainian special regulations,” Żaryn wrote.





He added that similar theses were distributed by retired military lieutenant colonel A. Marochko, who justified the alleged mobilization of Ukraine’s citizens with “Ukrainian special regulations”.





In his opinion, the statements of Cekov and Marochko are further elements of the disinformation campaign carried out by the Russian special services.





“The campaign conducted in Europe is aimed at destroying relations between Ukrainians and the societies of allied countries, and at destabilizing state relations,” stressed Żaryn.





He also noted that Russian propagandists also publicize the false message about the alleged deterioration of Poles’ attitudes towards Ukrainians, which is supposed to promote the implementation of anti-Ukrainian activities.





“Earlier, we identified attempts to impersonate various institutions, mainly related to the Ministry of the Interior and Administration, which aimed to demonstrate the existence of plans to send refugees to Ukraine on a mass scale and to prepare their forced mobilization,” Żaryn wrote on Twitter.





In another tweet, he added that Russia is conducting similar disinformation activities in other European countries, including Lithuania and Latvia, and recently also in Great Britain. And just like in Poland, the aim of this operation is to destabilize, sow information chaos and create hostility between Ukrainians and the societies of their host countries.