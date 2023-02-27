Russian oil starts flowing to Germany as supplies to Poland remain halted

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has started pumping oil from Kazakhstan to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline, while halting deliveries to Poland, Russian news agencies reported. According to the Polish oil giant PKN Orlen, it should in no way affect customers in Poland, pointing out that the oil imported from Russia accounted for only about 10 percent of the company refineries’ demand.



Although the European Union imposed a ban on seaborne oil imports from Russia back in December, it is still receiving piped volumes, partly to ensure supply to the bloc’s landlocked countries.

Kazakh oil pipeline operator KazTransOil said earlier on Monday it had shipped 20,000 tonnes of crude to Germany via Russia’s Druzhba pipeline.

Landlocked Kazakhstan is heavily reliant on neighboring Russia to help export its energy, and is not subject to Western sanctions.

What does it mean to Polish customers?

Polish refiner PKN Orlen said on Saturday that Russia had halted supplies, and that it would plug the gap from other sources. It added on Monday that it had no business or trade relationship with Transneft.

PKN Orlen said that the Russian decision should in no way affect customers, pointing out that the oil imported from Russia accounted for only about 10 percent of the demand of the company’s refineries.

For comparison, in 2015, nearly 100 percent of the oil processed by the corporation came from Russia. The missing percentage is to be made up of supplies from other countries.

Warsaw is a key ally of Kyiv and pledged that Russian supplies would be halted by the end of 2022.

Oil supplies to Slovakia and the Czech Republic via the southern arm of the Druzhba pipeline were continuing as normal, operators said.