Visit Lublin, the 2023 European Youth Capital

Lublin is the first ever Polish city to bear the title of the European Youth Capital. In the contest organized by the European Youth Forum, the city of Lublin was awarded for its energy and inspirational ideas for young people.

“The final application was a result of several months of work, conversations, exchange of inspirations and ideas of a team that was strongly and professionally engaged in this important project (…). This consultation process itself introduces positive changes and new opportunities, encourages active participation, promotes volunteering, enhances diversity and integration, gives a boost to youth organizations and connects young people,” said Deputy Mayor of Lublin Beata Stepaniuk – Kuśmierzak.

This year the European Youth Capital of 2023 is Lublin! The city offers lots of activities aimed at making young people’s passions and aspirations come true.

The city wants to involve young people so they can have an impact for the benefit of the entire community. pic.twitter.com/NN76a4Lueb

— European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) January 4, 2023

Lublin’s application focuses on three areas: The City for Youth, Youth for the City, and Youth and the City. Each of the areas focuses on different relations between the city and its young inhabitants and guests.





The 2021-2023 budget for initiatives within the framework of the European Youth Capital project amounts to PLN 27 mln (USD 6 mln).

Take a look at 2023 European Capitals👇

Green Capital 🇪🇪 Tallinn

Smart Tourism Capitals 🇨🇾 Paphos and 🇪🇸 Seville

Youth Capital 🇵🇱 Lublin#EUGreenCapital #EUTourismCapital #EuropeanYouthCapital pic.twitter.com/C7NTHP5Ni0

— EU Council (@EUCouncil) February 27, 2023

The Polish city will host some 73 big events, festivals, and activities concerning sports, culture and education.