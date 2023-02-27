Warsaw stadium roof to remain open due to cracks

The decision made on Monday means that the roof must remain open, even if it snows.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Experts have recommended that the roof of the National Stadium in Warsaw should remain open until the structure’s audit is complete, which will take months.

The 58,000-seat stadium, the biggest sports arena in Poland, was closed on November 11 after flaws were detected in a structural element of the roof. The stadium’s roof has been designed to open and close depending on weather conditions.

The decision made on Monday means that the roof must remain open, even if it snows. Polish and Albanian national football teams are to play a European Championships 2024 qualifier at the venue on March 27.

At a press conference on Monday, the operator of the venue and experts from a special team set up to investigate the flaws, shared the details of the tests and safety recommendations.

They said the facility will undergo a thorough audit, which may last until the end of the year, and during that time they do not recommend using the open-close feature of the roof.

“There are surface cracks that appeared at the stage of manufacturing the element,” said Lechosław Tuz from the AGH University of Science and Technology in Krakow.

Włodzimierz Dola, CEO of the National Stadium, said the facility was still a safe place to hold events. “And there will be up to 20 such events this year,” he said.