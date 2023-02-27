Now that’s opening a can of worms! Warsaw sweet shop offers up edible insect lollipops

Described as ‘extreme sweets’ and costing 18.99zł (€4.03), the shop’s website shows a cockroach, locust and cricket incased in the ‘caramel-flavoured’ pops.

scrummy_sklep/ TikTok

A sweetshop in Warsaw is set to open a can of worms after offering up edible insect lollipops.

Described as ‘extreme sweets’ and costing 19zł (€4.03), the shop’s website shows a cockroach, locust and cricket incased in the ‘caramel-flavoured’ pops.

Next to each insect is a short description of its weight.

Although edible insects have long been known to contain a wide range of nutritional values and include all nine essential amino acids, they are often been viewed with controversy.scrummy_sklep/TikTok

Posting on TikTok, the Scrummy shop in the district of Gocławek said: “I hope you’ve already had dinner because I wanted to show you something.

“Yesterday we added lollipops with edible insects to the website.

“Look at this. Are any of you brave enough to eat it?

Described as ‘extreme sweets’ and costing 18.99zł (€4.03), the shop’s website shows a cockroach, locust and cricket incased in the ‘caramel-flavoured’ pops.scrummy.pl

“Mmm how much protein here. And now the thing that repulses me the most.

“Look at this, I don’t know who’s going to eat it.”

Although edible insects have long been known to contain a wide range of nutritional values and include all nine essential amino acids, they are often been viewed with controversy.

The shop’s 25-second TikTok clip which has now been viewed over 102k times, has consequently drawn mixed reactions.

Posting on TikTok, the Scrummy shop in the district of Gocławek said: “Look at this. Are any of you brave enough to eat it?”scrummy_sklep/TikTok

One person said: “I honestly would eat that.”

Another commented to a friend: “Hey, let’s order two and test what do you think?”

While yet another posted: “They look amazing.”

However, others weren’t so keen with one person saying they were ‘too expensive’ and another adding that he would only eat one if the bugs were fake.