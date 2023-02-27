Former treasury minister detained on corruption charges

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Anti-corruption officers have arrested a former Polish treasury minister as part of a broader corruption case, a senior official at the Prime Minister’s Office has said.

Stanislaw Zaryn, a deputy minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Twitter on Monday morning that earlier in the day Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) officers had detained Wlodzimierz K. (surname withheld under Polish law), a treasury minister in the Donald Tusk government in 2013-2015. Currently, he is a senior official of Warsaw City Hall.

Wlodzimierz K. is a suspect in a corruption investigation that has already seen a former deputy treasury minister, Rafal Baniak, arrested. Baniak agreed to disclose his surname.

Baniak and two businessmen who had also been arrested are suspected of illegally arranging contracts with Warsaw-based waste disposal company MPO worth PLN 600 million (EUR 127 million) in total.