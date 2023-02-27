Poland’s former treasury minister in Tusk gov’t detained on corruption charges

Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) officers arrested a former Polish treasury minister as part of a broader corruption case, a senior official at the Prime Minister’s Office has said.

Stanislaw Żaryn, a deputy minister at the Prime Minister’s Office reported on social media on Monday morning that earlier in the day CBA officers detained the treasury minister in the Donald Tusk government in 2013-2015 Wlodzimierz K. (surname withheld under Polish law). Currently, he is a senior official at the Warsaw City Hall.

Zatrzymanie Włodzimierza K. ma związek ze śledztwem ws. przyjęcia kilkumilionowych korzyści majątkowych i powoływania się na wpływy przy realizacji zamówień publicznych dot. wywozu nieczystości.

Więcej w komunikacie @CBAgovPL

👇https://t.co/i5S0Jhf0hT

— Stanisław Żaryn (@StZaryn) February 27, 2023

Wlodzimierz K. is a suspect in a corruption investigation that has already seen a former deputy treasury minister, Rafań Baniak, arrested.

Baniak along with two businessmen who had also been arrested are suspected of illegally arranging contracts with Warsaw-based waste disposal company MPO, worth approximately PLN 600 million (EUR 127 million).